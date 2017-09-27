Congrats are in order for Scotty McCreery -- he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Duga.

The "American Idol" winner took to Instagram to share the news with his nearly 400,000 followers. He proposed on Sept. 26 while on a hike near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

SHE SAID YES!!! A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

"SHE SAID YES!!!," he captioned a series of Instagram images taken after the proposal.

Details of the proposal were posted his website, which states that Scotty "got down on one knee, presented a ring he had helped design specifically for her, and asked Dugal to be his wife."

"I've been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened," he said. "Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The two have known each other since kindergarten -- she even wrote "Mrs. Gabi McCreery" encircled with hearts in her diary at the time.

"My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her," the singer said on his website. "When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her."