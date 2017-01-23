He has arrived! "Shahs of Sunset" star Asa Soltan Rahmati has welcomed a son with a her longtime boyfriend, Jermaine Jackson II, the nephew of Janet Jackson and the late Michael Jackson.

"Asa has delivered her beautiful boy, born on January 20, 2017," a rep for the couple told Us Weekly. "Both he and mom are healthy. His name is Soltan Jackson."

Asa, 40, said, "Our lives have completely changed for the better. Jermaine and I brought our precious love home last night. Our families are completely overjoyed."

The reality TV star and Jermaine, the son of Jermaine Jackson, met in high school and have been together for six years.

She has documented much of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Just a few days before giving birth she shared an image of herself showcasing her baby bump.

Due date is next week! Been feeling so dreamy. Resting a lot, sleep and day dreams about our Love nugget are melting into each other. Getting physically and mentally ready to bring this super special soul into the world. Feeling beautiful. Feeling magical. Feeling peaceful. Feeling Grateful. ❤️🙏🏽👼🏽🙏🏽❤️ #pregnant #motherhood #asasoltan #Priestess #Golden #LoveNugget #Grateful #Bliss #InOurZone #LittleHugeBlessing #AquariusBaby 🙏🏽 Praying for a Jan 27th Birthday so that Daddy and Baby can celebrate life together. ❤️ A photo posted by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

She added that she was "praying" that the baby would be born on Jan. 27 since that will be Jermaine's 40th birthday. Of course, she's thrilled with just a healthy birth.

With three weeks to go, she said was donning only sandals until the baby was born.

9 months and 3 days pregnant. Feeling an abundance of Love and bathing in absolute Gratitude. Thank you all for your incredibly beautiful messages and well wishes. You warm our hearts. Btw Love nugget is already 8 pounds and we still have 3 weeks to go!!! 🙏🏽❤️👼🏽❤️🙏🏽 #almosttime #lovenuggetIsComingHome #asasoltan #shahs #lifeisbeautiful #black&Gold PS My feet are not at all swollen but bending down to put on shoes with a watermelon in my belly has become impossible. Sandals for the next 3 weeks! 😬 A photo posted by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

In October, Asa told her 562,000 Instagram followers that she was pregnant, sharing an image of her and Jermaine.

My beautiful lovers, I'm so excited to finally share with you that my Beloved soulmate Jermaine and I are expecting our first baby. We are 6 months pregnant. :)))))))). This has been the happiest news of our lives and we are beyond excited and grateful. Some of you know about our relationship and others do not as we are deeply private with our relationship. I wanted to share with you all this beautiful news. Can you lovers guess boy or girl ?! We will find out soon. ❤️👶🏾❤️ #Love #Nugget #asasoltan #shahs #priestess A photo posted by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

It's the first child for the couple.