Shannen Doherty is getting back in the swing of things now that she's officially completed chemotherapy for invasive breast cancer.

The actress took to Instagram on March 3 to share a video of herself breaking a sweat during a dance workout -- her preferred form of exercise -- to a remix of Missy Elliot's "Lose Control."

"This is one way to spend your Friday.... new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer," she wrote in the caption.

The dance session comes a week after Shannen revealed on Instagram on Feb. 24 that she's completed chemotherapy.

"#fbf to this morning. Oct7,2016... not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted," she captioned a throwback photo of herself curled up in bed.

"Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here," she continued. "Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know... I'm waiting with you. #cancerslayer 🎀"

It's been a big week for the "Charmed" alum, who made her first red carpet appearance of 2017 in support of her husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, during the premiere of FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan" in Hollywood on March 1.

She looked happy and healthy in red pants, a black top and a black leather jacket with her hubby and two male friends in a photo she posted on Instagram during their big night out.

"I got to be Mrs Iswarienko this evening as I joined my husband @kurtiswarienko as his plus 1 tonight. I'm so proud of the #feud campaign he shot. The photography he did is a whole other level and it certainly helps when he teams up with the talented @todd_and_molly Btw... the show is amazing!!watch it. @karlwarden #ryanmurphy @feudfx," she wrote in the caption.

Then Shannen enjoyed a girls' night with model Anne Marie Kortright.

"It's true friendship when your girls night out is all about this. @annemkortright," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress captioned a video of herself and the Puerto Rican beauty playing with a Snapchat filter.

"This is fun: sitting outside your house just doing this," she says in the video.

Shannen revealed in August 2015 that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy in May 2016 and then chemotherapy before starting radiation treatments in November.