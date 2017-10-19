Shia LaBeouf admitted his wrongdoing in court. The actor pleaded guilty to public intoxication for a July incident that became major news when the actor went on a racist and homophobic rant during his arrest.

TMZ reported on Oct. 19 that Shia entered a Georgia courtroom and pled guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct. His public drunkenness charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

A judge accepted the plea, sentencing Shia to anger management and one year probation. He's also required to undergo alcohol evaluation and pay a fine of $2,680.

The sentencing ends a case that Shia would just as soon like to forget. During Shia's July 8 arrest, he went nuclear, verbally assaulting police officers and using homophobic and racist language. Bodycam video showed Shia yelling at an officer. "I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, sir?" he shouted.

A video from inside the police car was also released. In it, Shia did more of the same, shouting at a white police officer for putting his "own kind" in jail. He also ranted about paying his taxes.

Inside the police station (in yet another video), he told a black police officer that he was going "to hell" and said what he did was "savage" -- because of the color of his skin. Over the course of the arrest, he called officers "cowards," "pirates," "slimy" and other profane things.

He also mocked a white police officer about his wife's sexual preferences. On July 12, Shia apologized and said he has hit a "bottom."

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom," he said. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."