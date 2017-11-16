Sylvester Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a Las Vegas hotel suite in 1986, but he has categorically denied any incident even took place.

The DailyMail.com unearthed and published the 31-year-old police report on Nov. 16.

According to the police report, the "Rocky" actor was staying at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986 while he filmed "Over The Top." A woman, who was 16 at the time, told police that she had sex with Sly and his bodyguard, Mike, in the room.

He has adamantly denied the incident. A spokesperson for Stallone told TMZ, "This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."

In the police report, the woman went into graphic detail about giving oral sex to the men, saying she was "very uncomfortable" but had "no choice." Afterward, she alleged Sly and the man threatened her and gave her a stern warning about telling anyone.

The teen says she met Sly at the hotel and they two began chatting. As the day went on, his bodyguard supposedly gave her a key to the actor's suite and told her to go there immediately.

Once there, the teen said she and Stallone went into the bedroom, got undressed and began having intercourse. The bodyguard was in a different room. Shortly after, though, the bodyguard came into the room and she was forced to perform oral sex on him and Sly.

"Stallone made the comment that they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in," the police report said.

The celebrated actor was married to Brigitte Nielsen at the time.

The report noted that the teen was "crying and sobbing" during the police interview.

"She indicated that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that Mike, the bodyguard, became involved in the sexual incident, she didn't know what she wanted to do," the report said.

She told police that there was no actual physical force, but she felt intimidated and had "no choice" but to do as the men asked, especially when Mike was in the room.

In the end, the teen told police she simply wanted to drop the incident.

"I'm humiliated and ashamed, but I don't want to prosecute," she told police, the report states. "I'm kind of scared and I'm very ashamed. I don't want anybody else to have that happen to them, but I don't want to prosecute. I cannot talk about this anymore, please leave me alone."

The Daily Mail said the teen signed a no prosecution form and the matter was dropped.