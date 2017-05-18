Delay the date! "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were set to tie the knot later this fall, but those plans appear to have changed... again.

"For the time being, Matt and Amber's engagement is on hold," a source told E! News. "They are working on their relationship."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

There have been rumors swirling for months that the reality TV couple were on the outs after getting engaged in March 2015. Amber, 27, and Matt, 46, had zeroed in on getting married on Oct. 10 because that's the day that they first met.

"A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories. That has added extra pressure and made things difficult," E!'s source said. "They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny. Despite their issues, they are still living together and are hopeful things can be fixed."

In late April, there were reports that Amber was physically abusive to Matt, but both of them denied that abuse ever took place.

@amberLportwood / Twitter

The couple had initially planned on marrying on Oct. 10, 2016, but in August of last year, she said the wedding was on ice.

"You see us take a back burner this season, honestly," she told People magazine at the time. "There's been so much talk about me and Matt the last season that we kind of stay a little private, but it's hard to stay private when everything is out in the open."

Shortly after their engagement, Amber and Matt were blasted on the Internet when multiple reports said that Matt had several secret children with multiple women (most reports claim he has seven children, but nothing has been confirmed). In addition, the reports claimed he wasn't paying child support.

Jen Lowery / Splash News

"Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn't know what was going on yet. I didn't know what the truth was," Amber told People. "I didn't want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt."

She continued, "Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened, but you'll see us working through certain things together and you'll see us talking about marriage and what we're going to do."