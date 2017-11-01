Tyrese Gibson and his ex-wife were on the verge of coming to an agreement in their vitriolic abuse case before he decided to back away.

Per the agreement, the actor would have had to acknowledge that some abuse took place, something he wasn't willing to do.

The Blast reported that Tyrese, his ex, Norma Gibson, and their lawyers were all in court on Oct. 31 to discuss the case. Lawyers for both sides drafted a settlement proposal, and in it Tyrese would acknowledge what he did and agree to "get the help he needs."

The report said that Tyrese would work through his issues with professional help, and then custody would return to normal if he showed improvement.

The "Fast and the Furious" star, though, wouldn't go for it, as he refuses to be labeled as an admitted abuser. He is willing to take his chances in court, the report stated.

Norma and Tyrese have been at odds ever since she alleged that he abused their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, claims which he has denied.

Norma is in court trying to get a permanent restraining order against Tyrese to keep him away from her and Shayla. In September, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

In court documents, she argued that he went into a rage in August and "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."

The alleged incident occurred because the young girl was "stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday," her mom says. Norma goes on to allege that their daughter was actually beaten more than once at the hands of Tyrese, saying she "begged for mercy," and screamed, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry! Please stop! You're hurting me!"

Last week, a day before Shayla was scheduled to testify in court, Tyrese hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's elementary school. The banner read: "NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU SHAYLA."

In her court documents, Norma says she fears that Tyrese will abduct their daughter and take her to Dubai, where she said he has tremendous influence. He's had similar fears over the years. In 2015, he said he was terrified that Norma would flee with their daughter to Israel.