While many still think of Eminem's daughter as a little girl, that little girl has now grown up, and she's an absolutely gorgeous woman.

@sisina_mathers / Instagram

Hailie Jade Scott, who was the subject of several of Eminem's songs, is now 21 years old and looks like your not-so-average gorgeous college student. While she doesn't post to social media often, a glimpse at her Instagram shows that she isn't afraid to show off bold looks when she does choose to share pics.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

It also appears that she may have a hot man, too.

While sharing a photo on her 21st birthday, Hailie donned a revealing dress with one hand on a glass of champagne, the other around her dapper man.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she said.

As her famous dad continues to largely shun the spotlight, only making sporadic public appearances, Hailie is studying at Michigan State University these days after graduating from high school with honors.

Before graduating high school in the Detroit area, she paid tribute to her dad and her mom, Kim Mathers, who has also been the topic of the rapper's songs, telling a school newsletter that they are the "most influential" people to her.

"My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have," she reportedly said at the time.

Mondays 😴 A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

In 2010, Rolling Stone asked Eminem, "What does being a good father mean to you?"

"Just being there," he said. "Not missing things. If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there. Helping them with homework when you can. At the grades my older ones are in, it's hard. I never even passed ninth grade. They're already way smarter than me."