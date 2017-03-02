"Young and the Restless" couple Amelia Heinle and Thad Luckinbill are divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

Thad, who played JT Hellstrom on the soap opera from 1999-2010, filed for the split in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, March 1 citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TooFab.com.

Amelia is a lead in the daytime drama, playing the role of Victoria Newman. She's won two Emmy awards for her portrayal of Victoria, a role she began in 2005.

Amelia and Thad played a couple on the show, but married in real life in 2007. They have two children together -- Thaddeus, 10, and Georgia, 8.

On "Y&R," their characters had a child and then split. That child, played by Tristan Lake Leabu, recently returned to the series as a teenager, prompting many to wonder if Thad was returning as JT.

In the divorce documents, Thad seeks joint custody of their children and asked the court to "reserve for future determination the issue of spousal support," TooFab said.

Amelia was previously married to "NCIS" star Michael Weatherly, whom she met as they both briefly starred in "Loving." They have one son together.

After Thad left the soap, he dabbled in acting, but made his hay as a producer. Most recently, he was listed as an executive producer for the acclaimed film "La La Land."

On Feb. 26, Amelia tweeted her support of the cast and crew of "La La Land" before the Oscar awards. "Good luck to the entire cast & crew of La La land! Especially Black Label Media #oscars," she wrote (Thad is a founding partner in Black Label.)