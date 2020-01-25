Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Directors Guild Awards

Hollywood's movers and shakers headed to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night for the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Awards at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. While we didn't see any of the dramatic gowns we are blessed with at the Oscars and Golden Globes, fashionable filmmakers were definitely on hand -- and Wonderwall.com rounded up all of the best and worst looks of the night, starting with "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz, who had one of the best ensembles of the evening. The actress looked gorgeous in a carillon blue winged gown that featured contrasting fabrics.