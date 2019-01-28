The tabloids have been claiming for quite some time that George Clooney and Amal Clooney are getting a divorce. Gossip Cop has debunked countless variations on this phony narrative. Here are five recent wrong rumors.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

Just last week, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming the human rights lawyer moved out of the home she shares with her husband in England and took their twins to a hideaway in Sardinia, Italy. The magazine alleged that Amal believed George was a deadbeat dad and husband who wasn't dedicated to their family. Not only did a rep for the actor dismiss the story, but last year, Amal gave a touching tribute to George at his AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony. During her speech, the attorney called the actor an "amazing husband and father" and "the great love that I always hoped existed." She added, "Seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life."

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop called out the Enquirer for making up a story about Julia Roberts leaving her husband, Danny Moder, and starting a romance with George, whose own marriage was supposedly on the rocks. The outlet claimed the longtime friends and Ocean's Eleven co-stars were leaning on each other amid their respective marital crises. Around the same time the story was published, Roberts and her husband were spotted showing a lot of PDA at the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, George and Amal had a date night the United Nations gala in New York City one month prior. The two movie stars never left their respective spouses for each other.

Gossip Cop also corrected Heat earlier this month after the magazine claimed the Clooneys had called off their "billion-dollar divorce" and decided to have another child together. Not only were the spouses never headed for a split, but they're both on the same page when it comes to not having more kids. Amal told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that she had her twins "quite late" and wasn't planning to carry another baby. One month later, George said in an interview with "Extra" that he's "done" having children.

Last October, Gossip Cop debunked a Globe article about George divorcing his wife over her "demanding behavior." The outlet maintained that the actor was put off by his wife's "superior way of speaking" and tired of being "beaten down by her intellect." In reality, the movie star has always praised his wife's impressive career as a human rights attorney. George even jokingly introduced himself as "Mr. Amal Clooney" at Variety's annual Power of Women luncheon last year. The actor never dumped his wife for being too intellectual.

And finally, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style last October for publishing a phony cover story about Amal dumping George on their fourth wedding anniversary. The tabloid alleged the attorney wanted half of her husband's billion-dollar fortune and was just "using him the whole time." A source close to the couple assured us the story was nonsense as soon as it emerged. Of course, the happy spouses are still together more than three months later. In addition to the couple praising each other publicly and attending various functions together, the passage of time has disproven every phony divorce story printed in the tabloids.

