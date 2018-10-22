Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle has been the subject of a lot of false tabloid stories. Gossip Cop frequently has to clear up inaccuracies about the situation. Here are five recent wrong rumors.

Last week, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Jolie was fleeing to France with the ex-couple's six children. The magazine alleged that the actress was moving to their French estate, Chateau Miraval, but mostly as a ploy to get Pitt to pay her a bigger divorce settlement to remain in Los Angeles. The story made no sense. In June, a judge determined that Jolie needs to allow Pitt more access to their children or she could risk losing custody of them. The actress has no intention of defying a court order by fleeing the United States.

In September, Gossip Cop debunked a Grazia story about George Clooney getting involved in the custody battle between the estranged spouses. The tabloid claimed the actor was attempting to play "peacemaker" and trying to convince Jolie to settle their divorce amicably. The premise was based on claims from an anonymous "source," but Clooney's rep told us on the record that it was made-up. Meanwhile, Clooney hadn't even heard the news of Pitt and Jolie's split when it first occurred back in 2016. A CNN reporter was the first one to tell him. It hardly seems like the actor is super involved in the situation.

Also in September, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely claiming that Jolie was begging her kids to choose her over their father in the custody battle. The outlet contended that the actress was spoiling her kids in an effort to manipulate them into telling a judge they want to live with her. Not only were we told the story was baseless, but reputable celebrity news outlets such as People magazine reported that Jolie "remains focused on healing her family" and "continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad."

In early September, Gossip Cop called out the Enquirer for wrongly reporting that Pitt had won custody of the children. Of course, the article was completely untrue and negotiations are still ongoing. Just last week, in fact, the news emerged that Pitt and Jolie are in the process of child custody evaluations in an effort to finalize their arrangement.

And finally, Gossip Cop shot down NW in August after the tabloid falsely claimed that Jennifer Aniston was stepping in to help Pitt win custody of his kids. The magazine said the actress was willing act as a character witness in court and convince a judge that Pitt is a good dad. Only, a rep for the actress has told us several times on the record that she doesn't have much contact with her ex-husband. Additionally, Aniston's close friend Portia de Rossi told Us Weekly that she and Pitt "haven't seen each other." The actress isn't playing a role in her ex-husband's custody battle.

