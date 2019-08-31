"Below Deck" star Sandy Yawn has revealed that her girlfriend, Leah Shafer, is battling breast cancer.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 54-year-old took to Twitter on Friday, to share the sad news with fans. "Hi all, not the news we were hoping for," she wrote, along with a photo of the couple. "We are ever so grateful for and overwhelmed with all your prayers and well wishes. We love you all so much. Know that we are strengthened by the outpouring of love and that we remain extremely positive for the future."

In a series of tweets, she continued to share a hopeful message to fans. "Together we are stronger, especially with all your good thoughts coming our way," she wrote.

According to Yawn, the cancer was caught early and We caught this early "thank GOD" and Leah has opted to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction. "We're in the process of searching for top surgeons now," she added.

She firmly believes that the situation is only going to make their bond stronger, and is committed to her partner during her trying time. "We will adjust to our new normal. We will come out strong. It's going to be hard being apart for 7 weeks, but our love is the real deal, and I will come right home to Leah in Denver after work travel," she continued.

"It's through these times we really rely on FAITH and realize how amazing our love is~ Much Love to you all! And, whatever helps women be proactive, post it!"