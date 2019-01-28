Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are not getting engaged, despite a false tabloid report. As Gossip Cop has already stressed, the two movie stars aren't dating, let alone headed down the aisle. We can debunk this latest story in the ongoing saga.

According to Woman's Day Australia, Pitt and Theron have been dating for the past 10 months and the actor is ready to pop the question. A supposed source tells the magazine, "Brad didn't want to publicly date anyone until the drama with [Angelina Jolie] had subsided. He's spent time focusing on himself and now that he and Ange have reached a custody agreement, Brad's ready to move full-steam ahead with his new life."

The outlet's alleged insider goes on to say that Pitt's 12-year-old daughter Shiloh has been helping him choose an engagement ring. "Shiloh loves Charlize," adds the questionable tipster. "Brad wants the ring to be a standout. He's looking at square-cut diamonds." The seemingly phony tipster concludes that Pitt and Theron "kept their relationship out of the spotlight with secret dinner dates at their separate homes," but now the actor's prepared to propose and "share their love with the world."

Gossip Cop first debunked false rumors about Pitt and Theron dating back in October. The bogus narrative picked up steam last week when a slew of unreliable outlets said Pitt and Theron started dating after meeting on the set of a photo shoot for Breitling watches last year. The actor's rep, speaking on his behalf, has assured Gossip Cop he's not in relationship with the actress and never has been. Woman's Day is trying to escalate the pair's nonexistent romance into an engagement, but they're simply not an item.

The only remotely accurate aspect of this story is that Pitt and Theron shot an ad for Breitling in 2018. The actor spokesperson, however, assured us last week that the two haven't seen each other since working on the campaign. Unfortunately, the gossip media has come up with a lot of variations on the dating rumors over the past week. RadarOnline, for example, made up a story about Pitt and Theron hiding their romance from Jolie.

Gossip Cop also busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming Jennifer Aniston was "at war" with Theron over the actor. Shortly after that, In Touch concocted a story about Pitt being torn between Theron and Aniston. Despite Woman's Day now inching the two stars towards an engagement, they're still not dating and never were.

