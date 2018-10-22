One of the tabloids claims Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "flirty friendship" is upsetting the actor's girlfriend Irina Shayk. There's no truth to the premise. Gossip Cop already debunked a similar storyline and we can set the record straight once again.

Cooper and Gaga formed a close bond while making their new movie A Star Is Born, and according to Woman's Day Australia, Shayk "is rattled" by it. The magazine alleges that the Russian supermodel was particularly disturbed after seeing photos of the singer kissing the actor on the cheek at the film's London premiere last month. "This is testing Irina's patience in a big way," an alleged insider tells the magazine.

The questionable source continues, "Bradley and Gaga insist they're just good friends, but they've become really close. Gaga's known for being a flirt and that's got to be frustrating for Irina." The seemingly phony tipster goes on to say that Shayk is "annoyed and has had enough!"

Woman's Day New Zealand takes the supposed drama one step further by claiming that Cooper and Shayk have been "fighting a lot" and are only staying together for their 19-month-old daughter. "They don't want to split, but Bradley is growing tired of Irina's jealousy," adds a suspicious insider. "They're seeking professional help. But so far things aren't looking good."

This narrative is both old and fabricated. Last week, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for falsely claiming that Cooper and Shayk were headed for a split over his friendship with the pop star. A source close to the actor assured us there was no truth to the claim. In fact, Cooper and his girlfriend were spotted with their daughter several times in New York City over the weekend, and they looked very happy together.

An article featuring photos from one of the couple's weekend outings even noted that Cooper and Shayk looked "completely smitten" as they took a stroll together. Pictures show the two walking arm in arm with big smiles on their faces as they push their daughter in a stroller. It's clear the happy couple isn't on the verge of a breakup.

As we've noted, Cooper and Gaga have a lot of mutual admiration for each other, both personally and professionally, but their relationship is completely platonic. Gaga also happens to be engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The gossip media is attempting to create some sort of love triangle between the actor, his girlfriend and his co-star, but there's no jealousy or drama.

