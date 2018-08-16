Caitlyn Jenner is not doing "Celebrity Big Brother" in the UK, despite speculation. The new season of "CBB" begins on Thursday, and a sighting of the star in London has the rumor mill churning. But Gossip Cop can exclusively reveal Jenner is not taking part in the reality show.

Among the outlets fueling the speculation is Metro, which is running a story online with the headline, "Caitlyn Jenner sparks rumours she's entering 'CBB' as she lands in Heathrow airport." Contends the publication, "The 'Celebrity Big Brother' line-up could be a lot more interesting than we thought, if this arrival in Heathrow is anything to go by." It's pointed out that Jenner "landed at London's Heathrow Airport with rumoured girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, just hours before the new series of 'CBB' begins."

The article continues, "It is unclear what Caitlyn is in the UK for — but the timing has people speculating she is making a surprise entrance into the Borehamwood bungalow. The theme for the new series is 'Eye Of The Storm' — with Channel 5 signing up celebs who have been the subject of a media storm. This would definitely apply to former Olympian Caitlyn."

Yahoo is offering a similar story, asking in a headline, "Is Caitlyn Jenner heading for the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house TONIGHT?" Noting that "there is a rumour that there will be a surprise 13th contestant," the site wonders, "Could this mystery celebrity be Caitlyn Jenner?" Both reports repeat false claims from more than a year ago about Jenner joining "Celebrity Big Brother." At the time, The Sun claimed she was offered $1.3 million to compete on the show, and the allegation quickly spread without any fact-checking.

Gossip Cop investigated, however, and Jenner's spokesperson confirmed to us on the record that the purported offer was "not true," and that she would not be appearing on the series regardless. Now the rep tells us these new rumors about Jenner joining "Celebrity Big Brother" are untrue as well. "She is there for work reasons," the spokesperson says of the trip to England.

In an interview Jenner did with Variety earlier this month, she expressed disappointment that "I Am Cait" was canceled, and the magazine noted she "could see herself doing another reality TV show — maybe one where she parachutes into parts of the world as a transgender rights explorer." That is far different than "CBB," which focuses on celebrities living together in a house, cut off from the world, and engaging in hijinks. The show does have one Kardashian connection: Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq was a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother" last year. Jenner, however, won't be following in her footsteps.

