Carey Hart posted a touching tribute to his wife, Pink, to honor her 40th birthday.

Rex USA

The motorcross racer, who has been with the pop star for nearly two decades, shared several photos of them highlighting how their life has progressed over the years.

"Welcome to 40 baby. I've celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it's amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring," he started the post. "You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you," he continued.

"I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I'm so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can't wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80's. Enjoy your day," he concluded.

The pair tied the knot in 2006, but dated on and off for several year prior. They are are parents to daughter Willow Sage, 8, and son Jameson Moon, 2½.

Carey often gushes over his wife, commemorating all of their milestones on social media.