Baby No. 5!

Country star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane quietly revealed on Sunday, May 12, that they've welcomed their newest addition.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"The most perfect Mother's day… I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" Morgane wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little one's tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

Morgane and Chris announced in November that they were expecting another child. The news came as a surprise, since they just welcomed twin boys in April 2018.

In keeping with their apparent protocol for their kids' privacy, they have not yet revealed their new baby's name or gender. They're also parents to a daughter, but have not revealed her name, either.

Morgane's post caught the attention of actor Josh Brolin who sent them a heartfelt "❤️Happy Mama's Day!!!!🙏" in response to the exciting news.

Last fall, when Chris accepted his award for best male vocalist at the Country Music Awards, he used his acceptance speech as an opportunity to share his gratitude for his family's ongoing support.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for ACM

"I'm real proud of this award. I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not always being as good of a dad as I would always like to be. I love you so much … you share me with all these people and I appreciate it," " he admitted at the time (via People).

"I want to thank my wife for always being my rock," he added, "... and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do."

Congrats!