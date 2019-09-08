Christian Siriano will not forget his friend and "Project Runway" peer Chris March.

Bennett Raglin / WireImage / WireImage

In a touching tribute, the world famous fashion designer paid tribute to March, who competed against him on Season 4 of the hit reality show and passed away on Thursday at the age of 56.

"Chris you brought so much beauty into this world and will truly be missed," the 33-year-old fashion designer tweeted, along with a sweet black and white photo of the two.

"It was an honor to share a very special experience with you," he continued. "I hope you are resting someplace beautiful dressed in one of your unbelievabl [sic] creations."

Andy Cohen also shared a tribute to March, along with a silly photo of the late designer dressed as Lisa Vanderpump.

Siriano won top honors on season four of the show, while March came in fourth. He went on to have a successful career as a fashion designer, designing duds for Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Meryl Streep, Prince, and Chrissy Teigen.

Sources told TMZ that he died on September 5 due to a heart attack. Though he had been in and out of the hospital with various health complications for the two years leading up to his death, the heart attack surprised his family and even his doctors.

He also suffered a serious fall in his apartment in June 2017, hitting his head. After laying there for four days, he finally woke up and called 911 before being rushed to the hospital. Then, he was placed in a medically induced coma, and suffered organ failure, including a collapsed lung.