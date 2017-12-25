It's most definitely not turning out to be a white Christmas for Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, this year!

But, who needs snow to get in the spirit when you have a hunky baseball-playing boyfriend lounging shirtless in the pool at the sprawling mansion you share over the holidays?

The power couple is clearly having a very hot, hot Christmas, celebrating together in sunny Miami.

"So, this is what Christmas Eve in Miami is like, huh?" Jennifer asked her beau in an Instagram video she shared on Dec. 24. "I'll take it!"

A large, lavishly set table can be seen in the background, presumably for Christmas Eve dinner, with enough place settings to accomodate their whole blended family.

After all, Jennifer has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony and Alex has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

But, even with all of those kiddos running around, Jennifer and Alex still seem to make time to do things one-on-one, like working out together.

"We gotta do yoga tomorrow," she said to Alex while opening a box of new leggings by the Christmas tree in another Instagram video posted on Dec. 23.

Still, at the end of the day, it's all about family for these two.

"I always think about my daughters," Alex gushed in a sweet holiday-inspired video he posted to Instagram on Dec. 24. "I just want them to be happy. Happy kids with high self-esteem."

It's clear that these Hollywood lovebirds have their priorities in the right place this Christmas.

Happy holidays!