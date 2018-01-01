Rumer Willis is kicking off 2018 with a fresh slate -- on her skin, that is.

After the 29-year-old's 2015 "Dancing With the Stars" win, she reportedly got her right bicep inked with an image of her and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, posed in a lunge move, their bodies entwined on the dance floor.

Fame Flynet

By November 2017, however, Rumer's excitement about her stint on the show -- and, more specifically, her dancing relationship with Val, 31, -- had apparently dimmed.

A source tells the New York Post that once Val started dating "DWTS" pro Jenna Johnson this past fall, Rumer began visiting LaserAway in Los Angeles to have the tat removed.

"Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together" said the insider, adding that she later felt foolish about the ink and started "undergoing this painful tattoo removal."

She's reportedly having some lion skin art lasered off as well, possibly with the help of some sponsorship from LaserAway, which she plugged on social media in November.

Although Rumer and Val never technically dated, the Post's source claims Rumer got frustrated with her feelings for Val when he got serious with Jenna, telling press he was he "in love" at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Concert in Los Angeles in August. (He previously dated Amber Rose, who was paired with his brother, Maksim, on "Dancing" in 2016; Amber and Val called it quits a few months later.)

Rumer, who went on to star in "Chicago" on Broadway after "Dancing," did appear to stay close with her former partner after their win, though, popping up on his social media from time to time over the years.

Rumer's set to star in the thriller "Woman on the Edge" and the World War II drama "The Bombing" later this year.