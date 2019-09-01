Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie were recently victims of a robbery during a trip to India -- and the reported suspects were monkeys!

The "Game of Thrones" costars were vacationing in India together and were "robbed blind by monkeys" according to an Instagram post courtesy of Clarke, which featured several images of the crime.

According to the gallery of photos she shared, the band of monkeys -- which appeared to consist of four primates -- entered their hotel room and started taking fruit from a bowl on their coffee table as well as rustling with paper on their desk.

"We hardly put up a fight," Emilia explained.

Robbery aside, it appears the girls had a great getaway, as she captioned the gallery "just two gals buzzed off our faces on India." She also revealed that they did a lot of reading, yoga and appreciating "mamma earth," and soul searching, "figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within."

As far as whether authorities were involved in the hotel break-in, Emilia didn't share any details. But judging from her response to the incident, the offenders are still out on the loose!