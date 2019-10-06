Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrated their 23rd anniversary on Sunday with super-adorable his-and-hers social media posts.

WireImage

"Happy anniversary baby!!" Tim captioned a photo of himself and his missus from the 1997 American Music Awards, during which she was pregnant with their first child. "23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u."

She replied to the post with a bunch of heart emojis and also shared a tribute to her husband on her own page.

"To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love 🥰 I love you," she captioned an old photo of herself and her hubby goofing off.

The couple first met in 1996 during their Spontaneous Combustion tour and married later that year.

Just a few weeks ago, Tim gushed over Faith in honor of her birthday.

"Our center…." he started the tribute to the singer. "She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls. She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her."

The couple are parents to three girls, Gracie, Audrey and Maggie.