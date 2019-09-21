Tim McGraw has so much love for his wife, Faith Hill, on her special day.

In honor of Hill's 52nd birthday, the country singer shared a makeup-free photo of the stunning "Breathe" songstress casually clad in yoga pants, writing her a stunning tribute.

"Our center…." he started the tribute to Hill. "She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls. She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her."

He finished off the post adding, "Happy birthday baby❤️."

Faith and Tim have been married since 1996 and are parents to three girls, Gracie, Audrey and Caroline.