Oops! Just days after her second wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin scratched the rim of his super-expensive exotic car.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday night, the "Baby" singer shared a hilarious video on his Instagram Story that showed him interrogating his wife about what she did to the couple's pink Lamborghini Urus.

"What did you do? What did you do?" he asks, zooming in on his $200,000 vehicle's tire. "Aww, man."

Justin Bieber / Instagram

"I scratched your rims! I'm sorry," she responds while examining the seriously scuffed up rims, promising to "fix" the damage.

"Good thing you're freakin' cute and you have pigtails," he responds, playing with her hair.

Justin Bieber / Instagram

Justin got the car just one month ago and had it customized with low-profile rims. Because the wheels are so low to the ground, they will scruff easily if coming into contact with a curb.