Michelle Williams on Meeting Heath: The Circumstances Were Cosmic

Michelle Williams GQ

By Rebecca Silverstein

With a Golden Globe win under her belt and Oscar buzz at a near-deafening volume, Michelle Williams is in a pretty amazing place, career-wise. And after some major bumps in the road in her personal life -- including the death of Heath Ledger, her former boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Matilda -- the "My Week With Marilyn" star has opened up to GQ about their relationship for the February issue. Read on for bits of this revealing interview, including whether Michelle thought she'd end up with Heath and more.

On why she thinks her and Heath Ledger were drawn to each other:

"There's an answer that I know, but I don't want to say. Our initial meeting, the circumstances of how we first met, were cosmic or something."

RELATED: See more photos of Michelle in this month's GQ