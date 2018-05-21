Nick Jonas reveals his unexpected current fitness obsession...

Nick Jonas teamed up with Malibu Rum to host the Malibu Games in Vietnam in early May 2018. The multi-hyphenate describes the experience, which is part of the brand's #BecauseSummer campaign, as "a weeklong adventure with influencers from all around the world participating in lots of fun games and competitions and celebrating summer." Malibu will unveil photos and videos from the games online over the course of the next few months. "I'd never been to Vietnam and loved being there, loved the people and all the incredible places that we shot this content -- it was just a great time," Nick told Wonderwall.com on May 17. Keep reading to see what else he told us about his adventures in East Asia, reuniting with his brothers, getting a grip on his competitive nature, his surprising fitness fascination and more…

