Turns out there's no bad blood between Taylor Swift and "Girls Like Girls" singer Hayley Kiyoko.

Taylor leapt to Hayley's defense on social media this week in response to comments from fans who claimed Hayley was throwing shade at Taylor in a recent interview with Refinery29.

Macguyver / FayesVision / WENN

In the interview, Hayley was talking about the challenges of making pop songs that deal explicitly with her sexual preference for women.

"I've had several music industry execs say, 'You're doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, 'Um, yeah ... Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she's unoriginal,'" Hayley told the website. "I'm not over-sexualizing my music. I make out with women because I love women, not because I'm trying to be sexy. That's not to turn heads --- that's my life."

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Some of Taylor's fans jumped on the negative slant of the comments, accusing Hayley of criticizing her unfairly.

When a Tumblr user suggested that Hayley was simply using Taylor as an example of a straight artist whose romantic angles in her music aren't questioned the way Hayley's are, Taylor herself weighed in on the conversation.

"I think people are actually misinterpreting the quote. I don't know if it is being taken out of context or what, but if you read the interview itself, I don't believe she was calling Taylor unoriginal or boy crazy. She was just defending her choice for wanting to make videos with female love interests," the commenter explained on Tumblr (via Us Weekly). "It is actually very similar to when Taylor back in 2014/2015 would say in interviews how she believes people are sexist when they call her out for writing about her exes but don't call out people like Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars for writing about theirs. She wasn't calling out Ed or Bruno at the time, yet rather criticizing how the media and the public handle the situation. Hayley appears to be doing the same."

Taylor, who tends to avoid getting involved in sociopolitical discussions, agreed.

"Exactly," she replied. "We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I've never encountered homophobia and she has. It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On March 31, Hayley caught wind of the exchange and expressed her gratitude to Taylor, tweeting, "❤️ and respect to @taylorswift13 and all the brave artists out there sharing their truth with the world. I appreciate you. We keep climbing."

Hayley's debut major label studio album, "Expectations," landed on Friday, March 30.