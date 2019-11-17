Jack Osbourne is the victim of identity theft.

Getty Images North America

According to new report from TMZ, the former reality star first realized something was off when he was looking over his credit card statements and saw a few odd charges. He then looked back at previous months' statements and found a bunch of charges he never made. In total, he found $30,000 worth of unauthorized charges.

He contacted law enforcement, reporting the charges, and the LADP is currently investigating the case. While no arrests have been made, TMZ notes that the charges to Jack's card came from an employee of a monthly service scheduled at his house.