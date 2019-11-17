Jack Osbourne is the victim of identity theft
Jack Osbourne is the victim of identity theft.
According to new report from TMZ, the former reality star first realized something was off when he was looking over his credit card statements and saw a few odd charges. He then looked back at previous months' statements and found a bunch of charges he never made. In total, he found $30,000 worth of unauthorized charges.
He contacted law enforcement, reporting the charges, and the LADP is currently investigating the case. While no arrests have been made, TMZ notes that the charges to Jack's card came from an employee of a monthly service scheduled at his house.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 15, 2019 Take a look back at celeb couples' red carpet debuts
- Nov. 15, 2019 Check out Tom Hanks' biggest movie role transformations