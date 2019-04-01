Are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon really feuding on the set of their upcoming Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show"? One of this week's tabloids claims the two actresses have been at odds while shooting the project. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we've learned the truth.

Matt Sayles / Invision/AP

According to Life & Style, Witherspoon has been rubbing Aniston the wrong way on the set of their upcoming show. An alleged source tells the outlet, "It's no secret that Reese is a bit of a control freak, and as per usual, she's taking charge. Jen can't stand it, though. She and Reese not only share top billing, they're also co-executive producers."

The supposed insider goes on to say that Witherspoon "is acting more like Jen's boss than her colleague" and is "calling all the shots" on set. The questionable tipster adds, "It's pretty clear to everyone on that set, from the cast to the crew, that Jen's miserable and feels like her voice is being stifled."

None of this is remotely true. In reality, the two actresses have been friends for years. Just this week, in fact, E! News published an article detailing the history of Aniston's and Witherspoon's friendship. The story came on the heels of Monday's Apple event, during which the two women appeared together to promote their upcoming series, as well as the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Additionally, the magazine's story is based on claims from an anonymous and untraceable "source," but Gossip Cop checked in with Aniston's spokesperson, who tells us on the record that it's nonsense. Despite what the outlet's so-called "insider" says, a rep qualified to speak on the actress's behalf confirms she's not fighting with Witherspoon on set.

It's worth noting, this isn't the first time we've had to debunk a story surrounding nonexistent tension between the two actresses. When their TV series was first announced back in 2017, Gossip Cop debunked a phony report about Aniston and Witherspoon battling over equal pay for the project. Reps for both stars dismissed the story, noting they're each receiving the same salary for their roles as co-stars and co-producers.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop previously called out Life & Style for making up a similar story about Witherspoon being in a "power struggle" with Meryl Streep on the set of "Big Little Lies." The outlet clearly has a habit of baselessly pitting the actress against her colleagues. Gossip Cop can confirm that Aniston and Witherspoon enjoy working together and are very excited about their upcoming series.

