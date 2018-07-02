Jessica Simpson doesn't not spend $100,000 per month on the food delivery service Postmates, despite an absurd report. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the story. A rep for the singer tells us it's "ridiculous."

According to RadarOnline, Simpson has become so lazy that she can't be bothered to leave her house to go grocery shopping, so she instead has every meal delivered. An alleged insider tells the blog that the singer has decided to let herself go because she "feels like her acting career over, she's aged out of Hollywood, and too fat."

From there, the site drags in Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, saying he's equally slothful and sits around all day "eating and drinking" with his wife. "Their Postmates bill has been $100,000 in one month," adds the supposed source. "They rarely leave their huge mansion. And have everything delivered, no matter what it is!"

This phony story is based on claims from an anonymous and untraceable "insider," but Simpson's own spokesperson tells Gossip Cop on the record that it's "ridiculous." We're further told the singer "has a chef," so the idea that she spends six figures a month on takeout food is "preposterous."

The additional angle about the singer and her husband being inactive isn't remotely true either. Earlier this year, Simpson revealed on Instagram that she makes sure to take at least 12,000 steps a day. Simpson also told People, "I walk three miles a day. Eric and I love taking the kids out for long walks in the neighborhood." A recent Instagram photo of Simpson and her husband going on a hike is just one example of this.

The singer's social media page also includes many images of her engaging in various activities with her husband and kids, such as surfing, swimming and playing tennis. Simpson frequently documents her active life on Instagram, so the blog's claim she never leaves her house is simply baseless. And when she's not spending time with her family, Simpson is busy working on her fashion line, which grosses more than $1 billion in annual sales. The singer didn't build a billion-dollar fashion empire by sitting around her house all day.

Additionally, it's clear that RadarOnline has little insight into the singer's personal life. Gossip Cop busted the blog in April for wrongly reporting that Simpson was pregnant with her third baby. As time has shown, she's not expecting another child. This latest article surrounding a $100,000 delivery bill is equally false.

