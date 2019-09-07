Apparently Joe Jonas is a fan of Justin Bieber, who is a fan of the Jonas Brothers!

At the US Open on Friday, sitting in the stands with his brother, Nick, the 30-year-old singer donned a Justin Bieber t-shirt. Only it wasn't your average Bieber t-shirt, because it featured the chart-topping singer wearing a totally vintage t-shirt splashed with the faces of all three Jonas Brothers!

Sophie Turner's significant other watched on as Spanish tennis star Rafael dominated Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Russian player Daniil Medvedez beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. Sophie herself wasn't there, as she is currently in France attending the Deauville American Film Festival.

Justin debuted his old school JoBros shirt in July 2019, wearing it while out and about in West Hollywood.

At the time, Nick shared the image on Instagram along with the caption, "He gets it."