Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian really get adjoining toilets seats so they could spend more time together? That was an actual claim made by one of the tabloids exactly one year ago today. Gossip Cop noted it was untrue then, and it's even clearer 12 months later the report was 100 percent false.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On December 3, 2017, the National Enquirer maintained that even when West and Kardashian are in a hotel or at a house with multiple toilets at their disposal, they'll only use one bathroom and at the same time. And the reason, contended an anonymous "source," was that they "love dishing" while in the restroom together. As a result, asserted the tipster, they had a specially-made toilet built with two connected seats.

The magazine's purported insider further alleged the adjoining latrines was "where they can really play at-home 'Game of Thrones!'" At the time, Gossip Cop looked into the report and a Kardashian confidante, who wouldn't dignify the story with an on-the-record comment, assured us the entire tale about Kardashian and West getting side-by-side toilet seats was 100 percent "false." Not surprisingly, in the intervening 12 months since that article was printed, not one legitimate outlet has made a similar claim.

Significantly, in a story about Kardashian and West's multimillion-dollar dream house in Hidden Hills, E! News reported the master suite has his-and-her bathrooms and didn't mention a single word about any kind of toilet with two-seats for the couple to use at once. It stands to reason the network that daily promotes the Kardashians wouldn't omit such a unique amenity when describing their washrooms.

In that same article about their mansion, there also wasn't a mention of West building an Oval Office for his own "West Wing" at home, which was yet another claim from the Enquirer that Gossip Cop had debunked. Of course, one needs to question how good the supermarket tabloid's sources are when it comes to the high-profile couple. Nearly two years ago, for instance, the magazine swore up and down Kardashian was retiring from TV after having been robbed in Paris. Clearly, that was wrong.

Much like those stories and many others, the tale about Kardashian and West getting connecting toilet seats was inaccurate then, and it remains false to this day. As Gossip Cop has stated before, we occasionally revisit claims from the previous year to allow readers to see how reports have panned out. The intention is to give visitors a better perspective of whose articles are factually based and can withstand the passage of time, and who publishes fiction that more quickly withers under scrutiny.

More on Gossip Cop:

5 Wrong Rumors About Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert

Jennifer Aniston Moving On From Leonardo DiCaprio To Johnny Depp?

5 Wrong Rumors About Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio