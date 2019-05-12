Between her brand new grandson, courtesy of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, and the army of miniature family members the Kardashian-Jenner krewe has welcomed since the fam's baby boom began, it's understandable if Kris Jenner is feeling a little extra emotional this Mother's Day.

Maybe that's why her moving post on May 12 about most of her children neglected to include, um, all of them.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," Kris wrote on Instagram, sharing an album of photos of women in the family. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know," she continued. "Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart ❤️#happymothersday."

It was all very sweet and loving, sparking even non-relatives to chime in. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom I know 💋," Selma Blair replied.

A little math and a lot of question mark-laden comments later, however, Kris' followers started noticing something odd about the post. As one user put it, "Hooooooold up where @KendallJenner at? Jeeeeeeeeez that's rude 🤯🤯🤯🤯." Others soon pointed out Rob Kardashian hadn't gotten a shout-out either, presumably because neither he nor Kenny are mothers.

It still felt a little off, though, even to Kendall herself.

Luckily, she had no trouble hitting Kris back with some sarcasm.

"Love you too mom!," she commented.

Meanwhile, the comments on Kris' seeming gaffe continued on multiple social media platforms.

To be fair, it's likely been an exhausting week for the Kardashians and Jenners, most of whom hit the red carpet Monday for the Met Gala. Kendall burned the midnight party oil and then some after the bash and was spotted leaving an afterparty at the same time as her ex, Harry Styles, according to Page Six, while Kim headed straight for North Carolina to meet with a former prison inmate she's helping financially.

A few days later, Kim and Kanye's surrogate went into labor and they welcomed their fourth child.

We'll give Kris the benefit of the doubt and assume one or all of those events had her a little off her game when it came to acknowledging her other children in her post.

Besides, Kendall seems to be moving on, as evidenced by the woman she chose to honor on Mother's Day. Hint: It was not her mother.

Sharing a photo of her grandmother, MJ, raising a martini glass, Kendall simply wrote, "happy mother's day."

Sorry, Kris!