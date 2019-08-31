Khloe Kardashian doesn't care to hear anyone's thoughts or opinions regarding her perky pout.

According to Cosmopolitan, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star deactivated the comments on a recent Instagram post after trolls accused her of getting lip injections.

On Thursday, Khloe shared two selfies where her lips looked especially pert. Her comments feed was soon flooded with nasty comments, slamming the Good American founder's look and dubbing her "unrecognizable."

"I'm sorry but your lips are overdone, it looks nasty," one commenter wrote, according to Cosmo.

"If you can't close your lips... too much filler," quipped another.

"God what happened?" was another one of the reported comments.

Some people even accused her of getting a nose job.

Instead of responding to the nasty comments, Khloe shut down the attack by switching off the comments on the post.

This isn't the first time followers have questioned whether the reality star's look has been plumped up. Just a week ago several fans commented on another one of her photos taken during her Bahamas getaway.

"Isn't it hypocritical to post about loving yourself, being authentic and being okay in your own skin when you have had so much work done to your face and body?" one wrote. Another urged her to avoid "more surgeries," adding she was "beautiful without them."

Earlier this summer, fans even accused her of morphing into her older sister, Kim.

Khloe doesn't always remain silent when her haters attack. In April, after one fan accused her of getting her eyes,"pulled back too much," Khloe bounced back hard and then killed them with kindness.

"Now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man… you guys are really reaching," she responded. "But sure, whatever you want to believe. I'm good with whatever babe. much love sent your way."