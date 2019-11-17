Lady Gaga spent the weekend serving as bridesmaid for her best friend and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno's wedding.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The singer shared a bunch of photos from the swanky, beachside affair on social media. In them, she looks gorgeous wearing a long pink dress with a high slit, which matched her pink hair to perfection.

Lady Gaga / Instagram

Lady Gaga / Instagram

"Two of my best friends just got married. Time to party!" she wrote on one snap from her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of Tanno and her new hubby, as well as a shot of herself and another bridesmaid from the wedding party. They posed together while sticking out their legs and holding bouquets.

Lady Gaga / Instagram

The night before the wedding, Lady Gaga attended the rehearsal dinner with the rest of the wedding party.

Gaga has been engaged twice, once to "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney and also to Hollywood agent Christian Carino. She called off both engagements and has yet to make it to the altar.