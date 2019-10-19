Lady Gaga is still suffering from her Thursday, October 17 fall from the stage that occurred during her Las Vegas residency.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

The day after she took the major tumble, falling off the stage and landing in the audience pit flat on her back, the singer attended her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno's, bachelorette party. However, she confessed that she hadn't recovered.

Lady Gaga / Instagram / Instagram

"I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my bestfriends bachelorette dinner," she captioned a photo on her Instagram stories.

Lady Gaga / Instagram / Instagram

In a second image, she revealed that her friend was about to be a "married woman" while she herself was single -- admitting she had split from her boyfriend of three months, Dan Horton.

Earlier in the day she revealed that her entire body was x-rayed.

According to People, when the incident occurred, Gaga was being held by a male fan who she had invited onstage with her. She climbed into his arms after he was pulled from the audience, but apparently he lost his footing and ended up slipping, falling, and taking her down with him.

"Everything's okay. Everything's okay," she then said from the pit, as the whole incident was captured on video. "The only thing that's not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!"

Despite the fall, the show went on, and she later exclaimed, "sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up."