Madonna releases an official statement about her newly adopted twins, plus more news

Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter was mistaken for Reese at a premiere

Every time Ava Phillippe turns up on a red carpet with her mom, Reese Witherspoon, the resemblance is a little more intense. "People come up to her [all the time]," Reese said of her 17-year-old daughter, whose dad is Ryan Phillippe, at the Los Angeles premiere for HBO's Little Big Lies this week. Reese continued: "We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance. She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'" Nor does she want to be. Speaking to E! News, the actress said Ava has no plans to pursue an acting career, adding that she's "very supportive and I love that she's here to help me." Reese also said she had another support system in place while shooting "Little Big Lies" in her costars, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, all of whom talked about their personal lives "what's going on with our kids, single girls and who they're dating" when they weren't busy working. "We just became a really close-knit family, even with the kids, too -- hanging out with them and playing with them," Reese said. "You get deeply invested in people. I think that's part of the experience of getting to know people. What deepens our relationships on set, even more than a rehearsal, is the glass of wine you have after work. 'What's on in your life? How's your mom? How's your heart?' That kind of stuff."

