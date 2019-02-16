What's next for Matt Lauer?

In the wake of his firing from NBC amid allegations (and an admission) he engaged in sexual misconduct on the job, that remains unclear. Last summer, he was overheard telling fans he'd "be back on TV soon," according to Page Six.

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But a new report suggests that's unlikely.

Quoting a friend of the former "Today" show host, the tab claims Matt's still busy dealing with his multi-million dollar divorce from Annette Roque while living in the Hamptons and spending time with his children.

"There is no way that he's thinking about returning to work at all. How could he? He knows there's no TV role for him now. And to be honest, it's the furthest thing from his mind," says the source.

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Matt was fired by the network in 2017 after a woman told NBC management he had behaved inappropriately with her. He admitted having had a sexual interaction with her and apologized, but she was one of many who came forward with similar allegations.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," he said in a public apology. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC," he added.

Since his firing, Matt's largely remained off the radar, continuing to stay at his home in the Hamptons and keeping a low profile.

His former co-anchor of 15 years, Katie Couric has said she hopes he's reflecting on his mistakes and that NBC and other organizations will use the scandal to teach new generations of employees the value of treating one another respectfully.

PN2 / ARB / WENN

"I certainly dealt with sexist environments and environments that marginalized and didn't give women their due, and didn't treat women as intellectual equals, but it's hit very close to home with Matt Lauer and what happened there," Katie told The Wrap in 2018. "It's been an important experience for me because I never faced this kind of treatment. I was one of the lucky ones -- I think I am harassable and I'm not harassable in that sense, and I think it is because I was in a position of power early in my career," she added. "I hope he's trying to figure out and understand his behavior and why he did it and why it was so wrong."