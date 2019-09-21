Hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton passed away this week, and his granddaughter, Paris Hilton, honored him with a very sweet tribute.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for IMDb

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton," the heiress and reality star wrong alongside a collection of photos. "He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure."

"Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman," the 38-year-old continued. "I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor. I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me."

According to a press release from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the 91-year-old passed away due to natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Thursday. He is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In another post, she also honored her late grandmother, opening up about their heartwarming relationship.

"So sad to have lost my grandfather but it makes me happy to know that he is in Heaven now with his soulmate," she wrote. "My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out. She was charismatic, fun, full of life, and had a heart of gold."

"They were high school sweethearts who married and had 8 children. They lived an amazing, loving and exciting life together," she continued. "They were one of those rare couples that were meant to be. Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me. I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever."