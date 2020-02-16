The cast of "Pitch Perfect" reunited over the weekend, and the photos of their get together definitely high the high note!

Universal Pictures / Photofest

Anna Camp posted a bunch of photos on Instagram on February 16, featuring herself, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Kelly Jakle, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner.

"We should form a girl group," Anna captioned the series of snaps.

"We don't even need a theme party," wrote Rebel. "We just all naturally rock out." She also thanked Anna and her "gorgeous abs" for hosting the reunion.

Noticeably absent from the seventies themed get together was the movie's lead, Anna Kendrick.

The most recent installment of the film franchise, "Pitch Perfect 3," was released in 2017. In 2018, Rebel confirmed that a "Pitch Perfect 4" was in the works.