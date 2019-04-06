Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, got a special shoutout from her daughter in honor of her birthday on Friday, April 5.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother," Rihanna tweeted Friday morning, sharing the same throwback pic of Monica she posted on Mother's Day back in 2017.

"Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work & helping others in any way you can is what true beauty looks like," the singer continued. "Love you & appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!"

(Rihanna's Clara Lionel charity foundation is named in honor of Monica's parents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.)

According to DailyMail.com, Rihanna's loving tweet about her mom comes amid ongoing legal problems with her dad, Ronald Fenty.

Rex USA

Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, sued Ronald in January over his use of the family's last name for his Fenty Entertainment business. She feared the name would conflict with her Fenty product lines and claimed in the docs that he was using it in an attempt to profit from his daughter's celebrity status.

The documents also claim Ronald has been pretending to be the singer's agent and that he booked her for a $15 million tour in Latin America. She also alleged he booked two concerts in the U.S. in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

She's reportedly asking for unspecified damages in addition to an injunction to prevent him from continuing to operate his business with the Fenty name attached.

Ronald's legal problems worsened last week when Harvey Justice, who makes parody videos as "Chef Henny" (the main ingredient being Hennessy), filed suit against Ronald for misrepresenting Rihanna's role in Fenty Entertainment, according to TMZ.

Though she's not involved in the venture, Harvey says he was led to believe she's "central" to the work the company does.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Monica and Ronald divorced when Rihanna was a teenager.

The Mail reports the two still communicate in spite of the lawsuit.