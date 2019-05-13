Ryan Seacrest is not quitting "American Idol," despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story. It's simply not true.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

A headline in the latest issue of In Touch reads,"Curtains For Ryan?" The accompany article says the host of the reality competition show plans to walk away when the second season ends. "He wants out," a supposed source tells the outlet. "He isn't happy working on the show… Plus, he has a lot on his plate." The unreliable outlet, however, doesn't bother to explain why Seacrest is no longer "happy" hosting the show.

"Ryan will miss working with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, but he's decided it's time to move on," adds the alleged tipster. "The network says it wants one more season, but he's definitely saying he won't be a part of it." The questionable insider goes on to say Seacrest has suggested radio personality Bobby Bones as his replacement. The outlet seems to have come up with this claim simply because Bones filled in for Seacrest one night last month when the host got sick.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source involved in the production of "American Idol," and we're told Seacrest isn't quitting the ABC show. Our trustworthy insider wasn't able to speak on the record, but assures us the magazine's article is fabricated.

It's worth noting, Gossip Cop has debunked countless stories about Seacrest quitting "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Those bogus rumors started emerging almost as soon as the TV personality got the job back in May 2017. As recently as March, we called out In Touch's sister outlet, Life & Style, for falsely claiming Seacrest was "bailing" on co-host Kelly Ripa and moving back to the West Coast full-time. More than two months later, the TV personality is still happily co-hosting the daytime show.

Last year, Gossip Cop called out the magazine's other sister outlet, the National Enquirer, for wrongly reporting that Seacrest was quitting "Live" because Ripa has a "bad attitude." Nothing about that premise was remotely accurate. Just a few weeks ago, Gossip Cop debunked an Enquirer story claiming "American Idol" was getting canceled. As we rightly reported, the reality completion show isn't getting the axe. Meanwhile this latest article makes no mention of the show being taken off the air, but simply says Seacrest no longer wants to be involved.

It's clear the gossip media has zero insight into Seacrest's career plans. For whatever reason, the tabloids have come up with this recurring theme about the TV personality quitting his gigs. The premise has never panned out before and it's no more accurate in regards to "American Idol."

