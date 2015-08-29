Robin Wright and Ben Foster have called it quits on their engagement once again.

The couple, who have had an on-again, off-again relationship and initially got back together in January 2014. They actually ended the engagement for the second time months ago but have kept the decision a secret, according to People.

Wright, 49, and Foster, 34, called off their first 10-month engagement split back in November 2014. The couple had been together for three years after meeting on the set of their 2011 drama, Rampar

"I've never been happier in my life than I am today," Wright told Vanity Fair in April of her relationship with Ben at the time. "Perhaps it's not ladylike [to say], but I've never laughed more, read more, or come more than with Ben. He inspires me to be the best of myself."

This isn't the first time the "House of Cards" actress has faced major heartbreak with a Hollywood actor. Robin divorced from Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn in 2009 after 20 years together. They have two children, daughter Dylan Penn, 24, and a son Hopper Jack, 22.

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating," she told the U.K.'s Telegraph in February 2014. "Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time."

Penn, 55, is going through a breakup as well. In June, he ended his six-month engagement to actress Charlize Theron, who he began dating in December 2013.

ET reached out to both Wright and Penn's reps for comments.