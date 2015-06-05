It's official.

After being separated since last March, "Little People, Big World" stars Matt and Amy Roloff have filed for divorce.

"After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce," the couple said Friday in a statement to People. "We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses."

The Roloffs and their four children -- twins Jeremy and Zach, 25, Molly, 21, and Jacob, 18 -- all starred in the hit TLC reality series. "Little People, Big World" focused on the family's farm life in Portland, Ore., with both the couple and their son Zach being diagnosed with dwarfism.

"Our kids and our ever growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority," Matt and Amy's statement noted. "We will continue to work together side by side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures. We would like to thank our family, friends and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time."

Last March, Matt discussed his and Amy's separation in a TLC special.

"Amy and I stuck it out for years and years when maybe we shouldn't have," Matt admitted to cameras. "I never quite felt at home in my own home so something needed to change. We needed to try something different."

Although the former couple's marriage is sadly coming to an end, all is clearly going well for their son Jeremy and his wife Audrey, who got married last September.

"Today marks 6 months young being married to my beautiful bride," Jeremy gushed on Instagram in March. "I love this woman and am stoked to watch her change the world. Being her teammate makes me think the game is rigged! Auj you make me a better player, bring on the next 7 decades."

He also Instagrammed this adorable snapshot of the two last month. "My wife is so amazing. And absolutely beautiful," he wrote.

