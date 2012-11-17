Actress Olivia D'abo is divorcing her music producer husband Patrick Leonard.

Leonard, who produced some of Madonna's biggest hits including "Like A Prayer," filed divorce documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week.

The papers, obtained by TMZ.com, reveal the date of the couple's separation as August last year.

Leonard cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split and is asking the judge to deny spousal support.

"The Wonder Years" star wed Leonard in 2002 and they have no children together.