Sometimes, it takes a little trial and error to get eggs just right -- especially when you're making them for an Oscar winner.

TMZ reports that Anne Hathaway was working on a Japanese commercial last week on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles when she ordered a very specific breakfast: a poached egg with an English muffin and avocado.

The catering staff was in a tizzy because Anne, 32, reportedly sent back the order four times because it just wasn't right.

The story reads like a modern-day twist on "Goldilocks and the Three Bears": First, the poached egg was reportedly too runny. Then the English muffin got too cold while her egg was being re-poached.

On the third attempt, the second egg cooled down too much while the second English muffin was being toasted.

The breakfast order was finally just right on the fourth try -- but by that point, Anne had changed her mind and decided she wanted a fried egg instead of a poached one, according to TMZ.