"The Bachelorette" is the latest television show to delay production in light of the coronavirus outbreak and their newest star, Clare Crawley, is speaking out.

Paula Lobo / ABC

"Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone's health is the most important priority at this time, and as I'm sure you've heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette," Crawley announced on Instagram. The show was set to begin filming on March 13 and is delayed by at least two weeks.

"We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable," she continued. "All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I've waited 38 years for these moments, what's a little bit longer, right!"

Crawley first appeared on "The Bachelor" on season 18, vying for the heart of former professional soccer player, Juan Pablo Galavis, which aired in 2014. She subsequently appeared on the first two seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise," and failed to find love. In 2018, she returned for "The Bachelor Winter Games." At the reunion of that show, she became engaged to Canadian Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The two ended their engagement after two months.

Rick Rowell / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Crawley was announced to the be the newest lead on "Good Morning America" on March 2.

"The most important thing is, I want a man who will take off his armor," she said. "I want a man who's strong, who's willing to take off the body armor, open himself up, and be vulnerable. I think that's some serious strength right there."