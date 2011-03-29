Emma Stone wasn't always so fearless.

"I was in therapy. From 8 to 10, I was borderline agoraphobic," the "Amazing Spider-Man" star, 22, tells Glamour's May issue. "I could not leave my mom's side. I don't really have panic attacks anymore, but I had really bad anxiety. There was a lot of fear, but [coming to Hollywood] was also very exciting."

Stone -- who convinced her parents to let her move to Hollywood when she was 14 -- credits her mother, Krista, for helping her overcome the debilitating social anxiety disorder.

"She is the greatest person on earth," the "Easy A" star says. "She always helps me deal with things as they happen instead of planning them all out ahead of time. But that's one of 600 billion pieces of advice she's given me."

Thanks to her mother's words of wisdom, Stone says she never felt the pressure to slim down to book jobs in Hollywood.

"You're a human being," she says. "You live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake!"

