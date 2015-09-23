The public is about to see a whole lot of private, intimate moments involving Jennifer Lopez.

According to In Touch, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, has hours of home videos of the pop star and he's about to unveil them to the world. Jennifer has spent years trying to stop the videos from being released, and the video tape is in litigation, but Ojani and his team believe they've found a legal loophole.

"We are going to produce a DVD and also have a streaming release of the J.Lo home video footage," Ojani's business partner Ed Meyer said. "There is revealing video of her with a lack of clothing and in sexual situations, especially in the hotel footage from the honeymoon."

The magazine says the videos show J. Lo fiercely arguing with her mom about gambling, among other things.

The original video is currently sequestered but Ojani and his team said they have duplicates.

For six years, J. Lo has fought to keep the videos from never seeing the light of day. But In Touch reported that the "Jenny From The Block" singer withdrew all of her claims against her ex while the case was in arbitration. He and his team, in turn, dropped their counter claims against her, which include charging J. Lo with interfering with their contractual relationship.

"The videos contain salacious material and are going to shock her fans." Ed said.